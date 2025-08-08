"AK-47 On Your Chest": After Attack On Kapil Sharma's Cafe, A Stern Warning

A member belonging to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's group has issued a stern warning to actors, producers and directors, a day after shots were fired outside actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada. In an audio clip, the gang member Harry Boxer said that anyone who works with actor Salman Khan will not be spared.

Shots were fired at actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's newly-opened Kaps Cafe in Canada's Surrey on Thursday, the second such incident in less than a month, with the previous shooting on July 10.

This came after Khan appeared in the inaugural episode of the third season of Sharma's Netflix show, which aired on June 21. "Any producer, director or actor who works with him (Salman Khan) will be shot in the chest with an AK-47," Boxer can be heard saying in the clip.

He added that his gang will go to any length to kill any small-time producers, directors and actors who work with the Sultan and Sikandar actor. "Anyone who works with him will be responsible for their own death," Boxer said.

Bishnoi's gang has issued many warnings to the actor, who has been their target since he was accused of hunting a blackbuck during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur in 1998. The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks sacred. Khan has been given high security cover since an April 14 firing incident last year at his Mumbai residence.

Boxer, a native of Rajasthan, has two criminal cases against him in the state. He immigrated illegally to the US in 2014 and former an association with the gang led by Bishnoi, also a prime accused in the 2022 murder of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moosewala. He is said to be in constant communication with the jailed gangster's brother Anmol Bishnoi.

After Bishnoi's fallout with Goldy Brar, Boxer was prepared for the gang's US operations, who allegedly makes extortion calls to India.

After the attack, the cafe had said in an Instagram post that they were "processing the shock" but stand firm against violence. "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up," the cafe said in its statement.

"Jai Shree Ram. Sat Shree Akaal, Ram Ram to all brothers. The firing that took place today at Kapil Sharma's 'Kaps Cafe' in Surrey has been claimed by Goldy Dhillon, affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang," a post said after the shooting stated. "We called him [possibly the target], but he did not answer the call, so we had to take this action. If he still does not respond, then we will take another action soon, this time in Mumbai."

Harjeet Singh Laddi, also known as 'Laddi Khalistani', an operative of the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) also claimed responsibility for the attack on the cafe. Using social media, Laddi stated that the attack was done in response to the remarks made about the Nihang Sikhs' attire during a television show hosted by Kapil.