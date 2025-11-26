3 Arrested For Selling Jackets Bearing Lawrence Bishnoi's Name In Rajasthan

Rajasthan Police has arrested three men for allegedly selling jackets bearing the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the Kotputli-Behror district.

The action comes as part of a crackdown on persons promoting criminals and gangsters in any form.

Kotputli-Behror SP Devendra Kumar Bishnoi said a police team raided a shop at City Plaza in Kotputli and seized 35 jackets, allegedly bearing the name of the gangster, being sold by the accused.

The arrested men have been identified as Krishan alias Guddu (38), Sanjay Saini (31) and Suresh Chand Sharma (50), all residents of the Kotputli area.

The SP said glorifying criminals encourages crime and misleads youth. He said that the district police would continue strict action against anyone promoting gangsters or criminal activities in the future.

