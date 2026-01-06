Kapil Sharma Reveals Netflix Pressure Struggles On <i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>: "<i>Hisaab Dena Hota Hai</i>"

Comedian Kapil Sharma is riding high on the success of Season 4 of his Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The series, which premiered in December last year, is currently trending at number one on Netflix India's Top 10 most-watched shows list.

In the latest episode, Kapil Sharma welcomed Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday - who appeared on the show to promote their film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. During the light-hearted conversation, Kapil jokingly spoke about the pressure he faces from Netflix regarding the show.

It all happened when members of the audience were chatting among themselves and disrupting the shoot, Kapil addressed them in his trademark style. He quipped, “Mujra dekhne aaye ho? Dance karoon main? (Have you come to see Mujra? Should I dance?) Work is going on. Market mein hisaab dena hota hai Netflix ko (I have to give an answer to Netflix). See, they are still messaging me.”

Talking about Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released on December 25 last year. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic drama received a lukewarm response at the box office. So far, the film has collected Rs 32.25 crore in the domestic market, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma was also recently seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, directed by Anukalp Goswami. The film, a sequel to Kapil's 2015 hit Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, failed to make a strong impact at the box office as well. Apart from Kapil, the film featured Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan in key roles.

Coming back to the latest season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the premiere episode featured Priyanka Chopra as the guest. Another episode saw members of the Indian women's cricket team gracing the couch. Comedians Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda are also part of the show.

