<i>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan's Film Faces Monday Heat

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, backed by Dharma Productions, saw a major drop in its earnings on Monday. The film, which was released on October 2, minted Rs 3 crore on first Monday, taking the total to Rs 33 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Sunday, the film earned Rs 7.75 crore.

The film earned Rs 9.25 crore on the opening day, October 2.

Friday's numbers saw a sharp drop in earnings, with the film minting Rs 5.5 crore.

On Saturday, the film saw slight growth; however, it couldn't manage to fetch double-digit figures.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari / #SSKTK is underwhelming in its *extended opening weekend*... The much-needed jump on Saturday and Sunday was missing. All eyes are now on the make-or-break Monday."

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is a romantic comedy, following the tropes of Varun Dhawan's earlier hits like Badrinath Ki Dulhania or Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra.

Review Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The title gives away the ending of the film. How Sunny and Tulsi make their way into each other's orbit and heart adds up to a winding, perplexing, and eventually comforting love story that would have been a whole lot more enjoyable, and infinitely funnier, had it shed some of its flab."

Praising Janhvi Kapoor, he wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor skirts around the pitfalls and provides the film its more sprightly moments. She fleshes out a charmingly clueless girl who is desperate to win back the boy she has lost without being able to fully fathom why. She holds the crucial segments of the film together, although her character's backstory of a broken family and an estranged mother is skimmed over."