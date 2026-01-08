<i>Border 2</i> Actor Varun Dhawan Claps Back At Trolls Doubting His Acting: <i>"Yehi Sawaal Ne Gaana Hit Karadi"</i>

Border 2 song, Ghar Kab Aaoge, featuring Varun Dhawan, was released a couple of days ago, and soon after, Varun found himself in the middle of trolls. Some took a dig at his expressions in the song, while others questioned his acting skills.

Amid this, Varun shared a post on Instagram expressing his gratitude to the audience for showering love on the song and the teaser. Sharing some pictures of himself, Varun wrote, "Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. Thank you for the love." In the comments section, Varun responded to trolls targeting him.

Varun Dhawan's Response To Criticism

One netizen wrote, "Bhai apka acting pe sawal utha raha hai log uske liyeee kya bolega (Bro, people are raising questions on your acting skills. What would you say about that?)" To this, Varun replied, "@sahjaan_18 yehi sawaal ne gaana hit karadi sab enjoy kar rahe hain rab di mehar. (This question made the song a hit. Everyone is enjoying it. God is great)." Take a look:

About Border 2

Border 2 will be released in theatres on January 23. The film boasts a stellar star cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

A few days ago, Varun wrote a note on social media about the film. He wrote, "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. It made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall."

He added, "I began looking up to our armed forces, and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe, whether on our borders or during natural calamities. J.P. Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2, produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar, is a very, very special moment in my career. And getting to work with Sunny Paaji - my hero - makes it all the more special."

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and acts as a spiritual successor to the iconic first film, Border.



