After <i>Dhurandhar</i> Ban, Will <i>Border 2</i> Release In Pakistan? Varun Dhawan Has A 'Sunny Deol' Answer

Even before hitting theatres, Border 2 has begun stirring conversations across borders. During a recent Ask Me Anything session on X, Varun Dhawan received a message from a Pakistani fan, sparking a candid exchange about the film's connection to audiences on both sides.

Will Border 2 Release In Pakistan?

A user named Ali Haider Meerani congratulated Varun Dhawan on Border 2 and asked about its release in Pakistan while also sharing his admiration for Sunny Deol's iconic character Tara Singh in Gadar.

"Bhai apki Border 2 Pakistan me kab release hogi aur main Tara Singh ka bahut bada fan hoon, unko mera salaam kehna (sic)," the user wrote.

While Varun did not comment on the film's release in Pakistan, he acknowledged Sunny Deol's popularity across the border. The actor responded, "Border 2 is a film based on the 1971 war and some true events around that. I'm sure Sunny sir ke Pakistan mein bhi fan hain #VarunSays (sic)."

#border 2 is a film based on the 1971 war and some true events around that. I'm sure sunny sir ke pakistan mein bhi fan hain #varunsays https://t.co/ATeumyuRP2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 6, 2026

The makers are yet to announce whether Border 2 will release in Pakistan or be banned like Dhurandhar.

Varun On Why Border 2 Moved Him As An Actor

When asked about what drew him to the script of Border 2, Varun wrote, "A war can never be one by an individual it takes all forces to come together. In #border2 we have the army,navy and airforce together oh ya and also the one man army sunny Deol."

A war can never be one by an individual it takes all forces to come together. In #border2 we have the army,navy and airforce together oh ya and also the one man army sunny Deol #varunsays https://t.co/QDr5QJQvst — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 6, 2026

He also opened up about what he learned from working with Sunny Deol, responding to a fan query with, "Ignore the noise and connect with the audience."

Ignore the noise and connect with audience #varunsays https://t.co/aYVNweI8hj — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 6, 2026

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 23, during the Republic Day weekend.

ALSO READ: At Border 2 Song Launch Event, Varun Dhawan On Operation Sindoor: "We Are Fully Capable Of Answering Threats"