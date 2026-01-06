Why Varun Dhawan Can't "Decide" About Revealing Daughter Lara's Face On Social Media

Earlier today, Varun Dhawan hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on X. The actor is gearing up for the release of his film Border 2. Varun had an apt reply when a fan asked about the actor revealing his daughter Lara's face on social media.

What Varun Said

The question asked was, "When will you reveal Lara's face?? #varunsays @varundvn."

Varun replied, "I'd rather leave that decision with her. Social media should be her choice, not something I want to decide for her. #varunsays."

When Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Became Parents

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announced their pregnancy in February, 2024. The actor shared an adorable monochrome picture on social media. In the picture, Varun is seen kissing Natasha's baby bump, while their pet dog, Joey, sits on a sofa. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #MyFamilyMyStrength."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 3, 2024. The actor announced the good news by sharing an animated video featuring his pet dog, Joey, holding a board with the text "Welcome lil sis."

Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."

About Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun married Natasha on January 24, 2021. The couple dated for several years before exchanging wedding vows. The wedding was a close-knit affair attended by their close friends and family.

About Varun Dhawan's Border 2

Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Border 2 will be released on January 23.

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and acts as a spiritual successor to the iconic first film. Sunny Deol returns to the series with his signature intensity. The movie also introduces Ahan Shetty as a naval officer, adding a fresh perspective by showcasing the Indian Navy's role alongside the Army and Air Force. Diljit Dosanjh will also appear in an important role.

