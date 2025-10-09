In <i>The Taj Story</i> Teaser, Paresh Rawal Makes A U-Turn On Taj Mahal's 'Tomb Or Shiv Temple' Question

Days after its motion poster sparked outrage on social media regarding the origins of the Taj Mahal which eventually forced the makers of The Taj Story to remove the promotional material from the Internet, the team of the Paresh Rawal-starrer on Thursday released a new teaser of the movie which is expected to dominate headlines from hereon.

According to the teaser, The Taj Story is "an untold story of Taj Mahal based on historical facts".

Lead actor Paresh Rawal shared the teaser of The Taj Story on his official X page and captioned the post as, "Every empire has a secret chamber. This October, the lock is about to break on the Taj Mahal's biggest mystery. Dare to look inside? #TheTajStoryTeaser Out Now! Unveil the facts with #TheTajStory on 31st October in cinemas near you!"

Every empire has a secret chamber.

This October, the lock is about to break on the Taj Mahal's biggest mystery.

Dare to look inside?#TheTajStoryTeaser Out Now!



Unveil the facts with #TheTajStory on 31st October in cinemas near you!



L pic.twitter.com/6uT6i0vpTe — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) October 9, 2025

The teaser opens with a spectacular view of the Taj Mahal with Paresh Rawal's character admiring its beauty.

He says, "Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world, a fine example of architectural prowess". "For some, it is a tomb… and for some, it is a temple," says Paresh Rawal as the dialogue is interspersed with the call to azaan as well as temple bells and damroo.

He then throw the question open to the viewers, asking them, "What do you think is its story?"

On September 29, The Taj Story created a furore on the Internet after its motion poster depicted a Lord Shiva idol emerging from the dome of the Taj Mahal.

The screenshot of the now-deleted motion poster of The Taj Story.

The motion poster was met with heavy criticism on social media, with many accusing the makers of raking up past controversial claims that the monument built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan was constructed on the site of an older Hindu temple.

Paresh Rawal soon deleted the post and shared a disclaimer from the makers of The Taj Story, saying the film "doesn't deal with any religious issue" and only focuses on "historical facts".

Following the public outrage over the film's poster, Paresh Rawal took to X to address the trolling.

The post read, "Disclaimer. The makers of the film The Taj Story clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion. Thank You, Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd."

The first teaser of The Taj Story was released by its writer and director Tushar Amrish Goel back in August.

The Taj Story also features Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das.

Produced by CA Suresh Jha, the film is slated to hit theatres on October 31.

Also Read | After Paresh Rawal's Taj Story Poster Controversy, Makers Say Film Doesn't Claim A Shiv Temple Exists Within Taj Mahal