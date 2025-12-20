Tourists Left Staring At "Nothing" As Taj Mahal Disappears Amid Heavy Fog

Dense fog covered most of north India on Saturday morning. A thick layer of fog combined with the polluted air lead to a sharp drop in visibility. A video from the Taj Mahal in Agra highlighted the poor visibility in the region.

In the video, captured from the Taj View Point, we can see a thick layer of fog covering the entire area, making the monument almost completely invisible.

VIDEO | Agra, Uttar Pradesh: Taj Mahal 'hides' behind a thick layer of fog. Visuals from Taj View Point. #Agra #Fog #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/96qfYbSxpB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2025

Tourists and locals were disappointed as they were unable to catch a glimpse of the Taj Mahal.

Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "North India winter doing VFX on a Wonder of the World. From Taj View Point the monument literally vanished into a white wall—visibility dropped so much that even the outline was barely there, leaving tourists staring at “nothing” where the Taj should be."

"I've officially seen more of the Taj Mahal on postcards than in real life. Taj Mahal or Fog Mahal?" read a comment.

"Where is Taj Mahal bro?" said a user.

Where is Taj Mahal bro pic.twitter.com/RmRDLviMzY — PARVATH REDDY (@prvth_rddy) December 18, 2025

In view of the cold and dense fog in Agra, the district administration has taken a key step. According to the order issued, from December 20 until further notice, all council, aided, and recognised schools in Agra district, including CBSE and ICSE schools, will now operate from 10 am to 3 pm for classes one to eight.

Dense fog also blanketed Ayodhya, reducing visibility and disrupting normal life. According to the Meteorological department, the minimum temperature in the city was 9 degrees Celsius, with the maximum likely to be 17 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense to very dense fog in several parts of India, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday. The foggy conditions are expected to persist on Sunday.