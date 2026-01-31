Margot Robbie Wears Elizabeth Taylor's Rs 74 Crore Taj Mahal Necklace, Desi Internet Says, "Stolen From India"

Margot Robbie recently attended the world premiere of her upcoming film Wuthering Heights in Los Angeles. The actress walked the red carpet dressed in a stunning Schiaparelli couture gown, but what caught fans' attention was the iconic Cartier Taj Mahal diamond necklace once owned by Elizabeth Taylor, which Margot paired with her outfit.

Valued at approximately $8.8 million (Rs 74 crore), the necklace features a heart-shaped, table-cut diamond with a Parsi inscription that reads, "Love is Everlasting." Margot spoke to the media about wearing the historic Taj Mahal diamond necklace to the Wuthering Heights premiere. The actress mentioned that it once belonged to Elizabeth Taylor and was given to her by Cartier for the event. However, she failed to mention a vital part of the necklace's history – its origins in India.

History Behind The Taj Mahal Necklace

As per an Instagram post shared by The Juggernaut, the necklace has a rich past, having been gifted to Mughal Empress Nur Jahan by her husband, Emperor Jehangir. It was later passed down to their son, Shah Jahan, who gifted it to his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, in whose memory the iconic Taj Mahal monument was built. The necklace features an inscription that includes Nur Jahan's name, her title "Lady of the Padshah," and the regnal year 23, which corresponds to around 1627–28 AD.

The necklace was later taken from India to the US, where it was purchased by Richard Burton for Elizabeth Taylor's 40th birthday. More recently, it was acquired by Cartier at an auction for a staggering $8.8 million.

What Is The Internet Saying?

Indians pointed out how Margot Robbie omitted information about the necklace's Indian origins in her description.

One user wrote, "So when exactly did Elizabeth Taylor become 'Noor Jahan'? Anyone who reads Urdu or Persian can see the inscription: 'Nur Jahan Begum Padshah 1037 AH (Islamic year). This necklace was given by Jahangir, the 4th Mughal Emperor, to his wife Nur Jahan."

Another added, "Elizabeth Taylor's necklace?! Sweetie that was STOLEN from India, the inscription is literally in Urdu and says Noor Jahan."

An individual remarked, "Thieves trying to rename stolen goods."

"They really never beat the allegations of being a thief… It's not yours," read another comment.

Many users also demanded that the necklace be returned to India.

