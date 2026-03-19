'Mad Genius' John Galliano Returns To Fashion... With Zara Clothes That You Can Actually Buy

After two years away from the spotlight, John Galliano, who is often called 'fashion's mad genius', is stepping back into fashion, and this time, through Zara. The Spanish high street giant has signed the designer to a two-year creative partnership that will see him return to the atelier, not to create from scratch, but to "re-author" the brand's archives.

The move marks Galliano's first major project since his departure from Maison Margiela in 2024, where his final Artisanal show became both a viral sensation and a reminder of his theatrical brilliance.

Rewriting Zara's Past

Speaking to Vogue during Paris Fashion Week, Galliano explained that he has already begun working through Zara's recent archives. "I've been curating some of Zara's recent archives. The idea is that I will re-author them," he said, describing a process that is less about revival and more about reinterpretation.

The collaboration itself grew out of his relationship with Marta Ortega Perez, chair of Inditex, Zara's parent company, and daughter of founder Amancio Ortega. The two met through the Marta Ortega Perez Foundation, which has hosted exhibitions featuring photographers like Steven Meisel and Irving Penn in A Coruna. Over time, a friendship developed. "Through those exhibitions, we started to strike up a friendship. I just like how open she is," Galliano said.

Not Just Another Zara Collaboration

While Zara has collaborated with designers such as Narciso Rodriguez and Stefano Pilati, and released capsule collections with figures like Kate Moss, this partnership is notably different. It is not a one-off drop, but a sustained creative engagement over two years.

For Galliano, that duration allows for a different kind of exploration. "I'm super excited, because it's not something I've done before, so that kind of tickles me, the newness, the excitement, the actual process," he said.

He added that even his own team has had to adjust to the idea. "No, it's not this, and it's not that. We are re-authoring." The process, he notes, has been both enjoyable and creatively sustainable.

The Pause Before Act Three

His return comes after a deliberate pause. Since leaving Margiela, Galliano stepped off what he described as the "crazy merry-go-round", spending time visiting museums, walking without distractions, and reconnecting with instinct. "It's been precious time to just really think about what I would like to do next," he said, framing the break as necessary rather than incidental.

Even in his absence, his influence has remained visible. Earlier this year, he was seen front row at Jonathan Anderson's haute couture debut for Dior. Anderson openly acknowledged Galliano's impact, calling him a hero and saying, "For me in the modern-day world, he is Dior." The collection itself drew on Galliano's legacy, weaving in references to his past work and even incorporating cyclamen motifs linked to their first meeting.

The first collection from this partnership will arrive in September 2026. Photo: Unsplash

Before Margiela, Galliano served as creative director at Dior from 1997 to 2011, a tenure that helped define contemporary couture. Now, as he begins what he calls "act three", there is a noticeable shift in pace and perspective.

Inside The New Atelier

Behind the scenes, work is already underway. Since January, Galliano has been quietly operating out of an atelier in Paris, developing early toiles and experimenting with form and proportion. While he remains guarded about specifics, he describes the work as existing beyond categories, "beyond gender and beyond seasons".

Will The Collection Launch In India?

The first collection from this partnership will arrive in September 2026, kicking off a series of seasonal drops over the two-year collaboration. With Zara's global retail network, the pieces are expected to be widely available, including across India through its stores and online platform.

Pricing has not been officially announced yet, but expectations suggest a higher-end Zara range. In India, where the brand typically sits between Rs 1,500 and Rs 10,000, this collaboration could push certain pieces into the Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 bracket or higher, especially for reconstructed archive designs. Even then, the proposition remains far more accessible than Galliano's couture work, which traditionally commands prices many times over.

For the designer, that accessibility is part of the appeal. The idea of delivering fashion at scale, through a platform as expansive as Zara's, is something he describes as "thrilling".