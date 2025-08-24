Scorpion Sting In Zara Dressing Room Sends A 20-Year-Old Brazilian Woman To Hospital

A 20-year-old Brazilian woman was rushed to the hospital after she was stung by a yellow scorpion while trying on clothes in a Zara store.

The incident happened at the retailer's Guará shopping center location near Brasília. The victim, identified as Alice Spies, said she was in the middle of trying on an outfit when she suddenly felt a sharp, burning pain in her leg.

When Spies screamed for help, store employees rushed to assist her as she felt dizzy and almost lost consciousness from the agonizing pain, according to reports.

A Zara spokesperson told The Sun, "Zara deeply regrets what happened and confirms that it is in direct contact with the customer, providing all necessary assistance. We take this case very seriously and are working to ensure that all appropriate preventative measures are taken."

According to Brazil's Ministry of Health, yellow scorpions (Tityus serrulatus) are among the most venomous species in South America, and the incidents of scorpion stings have increased by 200,000 compared to last year.

While painful, scorpion stings are not considered life-threatening, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms of the sting may include pain, numbness, tingling, swelling, drooling, muscle twitching, unusual headache, sweating, high blood pressure, fast heart rate, and feeling restless.