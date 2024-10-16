Zara's Latest Capsule Collection Has An India And Diwali Connect

Navratri came and went by in a jiffy but the celebrations have just started, with Diwali approaching rapidly. Ahead of the festival of lights, global fashion retailer Zara has given an artistic spin into its collections and an Indian flair as well. To honour the joyful spirit of Diwali, Zara has partnered with multi-hyphenated artist Jayesh Sachdev. Jayesh, the founder of the Quirk Box label is known for incorporating eccentric elements into fashion. Zara in collaboration with Jayesh has launched a limited-edition capsule collection called Reverie. Notably, this is the first time that Zara has teamed up with an Indian creator. Given that a collab is usually a distant thought for the fashion label, the merge of art and style is bound to make the headlines.

According to Zara's official website, the collaboration “captures the exuberance and essence of Diwali through a whimsical fusion of geometric shapes and graphic elements like the glow of oil lamps, sparkle of fireworks and the beauty of decorative lanterns.” A tiger illustration finds a place in Jayesh Sachdev's designs which symbolises the strength of light, power, protection and wild beauty. The animal is presented to be the “guardian of this festive dreamscape”.

From T-shirts to sweatshirts, crop tops to handbags and tote bags, the vividly coloured tiger motif can be seen everywhere. In a post shared by Jayesh on Instagram, actress Sobhita Dhulipala was seen admiring the giant tiger sculpture, presumably at the Mumbai showroom. She was also wearing a white-toned sweatshirt with three tiger carvings on it.

In a separate video, Jayesh Sachdev offered his social media followers a sneak peek into the process of making the enormous tiger structure. As per the clip, the 10 ft model took 4 months to build and weighed 300 kg.

