Suhana Khan Spread Diwali Cheer In A Blush Falguni Shane Peacock Beaded <i>Saree</i>

Suhana Khan has added the right amount of saree-torial glam to the Diwali weekend and how. The Archies actress has literally given us quite the festive finale we needed as she posted pictures of herself wearing a blush pink pre-stitched saree that had a shower of sequins and beadwork throughout, just like the Diwali cheer she spread.

Also Read: Suhana Khan Gave Quintessential Bollywood Heroine Vibes In Her Red Manish Malhotra Chiffon Saree

Suhana Khan looked ravishing dressed in a pre-stitched saree from the shelves of designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The Gen Z actress added all the lit vibes to Diwali draped in the nine-yard wonder made out of a blush coloured see-through mesh fabric. The palla of the breathtaking saree was detailed with line after line of floral beadwork set amidst gold threads. The pre-stitched skirt had a body-hugging fit and a high waist beadwork belt with a silver buckle and the saree hemline featured a mauve colour sequin detail in a waterfall pattern. She paired the saree with a matching blush pink half-sleeve blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline and an overall jaal-style pink beadwork and gold thread work. The cherry on the cake was the beadwork droplet design featured on the sleeves and the hemline that took the ensemble's glam quotient up a few notches.

Suhana accessorised her festive look with a pair of gold kundan work chandbali earrings and a kundan bracelet adorning her wrist.

On the hair front, Suhana sported centre-parted salon-style open waves. Makeup-wise, she showed off her bronzed skin, a wash of sparkle on her eyelids, a set of falsies to give that va-va-voom effect, peach blush adorning her cheeks, a champagne highlight on the high points of her face, a peachy nude lip colour and a sparkling mini bindi to add the final touch of desi glam to her Diwali look.

Suhana Khan added the right amount of sparkle to the Diwali festivities with her blush Falguni Shane Peacock pre-stitched saree.

Also Read: Suhana Khan Drove Our Greys Away With Her Off-Shoulder Bodycon Dress