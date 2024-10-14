From Pull-Ups To Leg Presses, Suhana Khan's Full Body Workout Routine Was As Gruelling As It Gets

It seems that Suhana Khan has been putting in a lot of effort at the gym to look her best on-screen and off it. The Archies actress recently posted a reel on her Instagram handle that saw her checking all the fitness boxes by doing high intensity pull-ups, push-ups, dead weights and more. Suhana has been breaking a major sweat at the gym ANTIGRAVITY CLUB in Mumbai which she gave credit to in her caption along with a heart, weight lifting and bow emoji.

Taking inspiration from Suhana Khan's workout routine, here's a sneak-peak into what all her workout routine entailed

1. Pull-Ups

Pull-ups are an upper body exercise that involves one to hang from a bar and pull their body weight upward into a chin-up position. It adds upper body strength to one's system.

2. Push-Ups

Push-ups are an exercise meant to add strength to one's arms and chest muscles. They are practiced by lying with one's face towards the floor and pushing the hands upward to raise the body until the arms are straight.

3. Weight Lifting

Weight lifting exercises involve moving parts of your body against a resistance like dumbbells, resistance bands, weight machines, or even one's own body weight. It is an excellent way to build muscle mass and make one's muscles stronger.

Suhana Khan gym routine featuring pull-ups, push-ups, dead weights made a powerful start to the week to come.

