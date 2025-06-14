Suhana Khan And Alia Chhiba Pick A Cousin's Getting Ready Routine Over Going Out

Suhana Khan and her maternal cousin sister, Alia Chhiba were caught on camera spending quality time together while dolling up. It looks like the Archies actress and her cousin truly follow are the sisters before misters mantra while doing a good old 'get ready with us' routine at one of their home along with friend. The cutesy selfie video was posted on Instagram by Alia Chhiba that saw the three musketeers having the time of their life playing 'dress up' in their walk-in closet like there is no tomorrow.

Grooving to the tunes of Ed Sheeren's latest chartbuster, Sapphire Suhana Khan, Alia Chhiba and their friend were seen dolling up and how.

The trio first started off by smiling into the cameras with their pretty faces and priming their skin with mists and primers. Next, they went on to apply eye cream to hydrate those under eyes. Following this, they started blending their foundation with a Beauty Blender and filling in their eyebrows. Now it was time to add some colour back to their pretty faces with a rose hued cream blush blended in with a Beauty Blender and the warmth of their fingers. This was followed up by the OG lashes routine by adding lots of mascara to make them as wispy and feathered out as possible. Suhana Khan was seen adding a touch of bronzer in the crease of her eyelids to add a contoured look, while Alia was busy adding volume to her hair with a few sprays of dry shampoo. A touch of powder blush on the bridge of the nose and apples of their cheeks, a couple of trinkets on and an application of muted nude lip glosses later. Voila, the trio was all smiles and ready to pose like the divas that they are.

Suhana Khan and Alia Chhiba's sister's get ready with me is the stuff of quirky beauty dreams.

