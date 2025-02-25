Suhana Khan Is The Perfect Wedding Guest In An Ivory Organza <i>Lehenga</i> With Gold Embellishments

Suhana Khan made sure to make heads turn as she dressed to her nines wearing a dreamy designer lehenga in the perfect ivory hue for Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding. What added the wow factor to the look was the intricate gold embroidery that left the onlookers speechless.

Also Read: Suhana Khan Looks Sharp In A Cutout Pantsuit For The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Launch

Suhana Khan turned desi girl wearing a signature ivory lehenga from the shelves of the designer, Karan Torani in a beautiful ivory voluminous organza lehenga that she teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse that was filled with a gilded hand embroidery detailed with a million sequins in a jaal style and the perfect sweetheart neckline. The Archies actress wrapped the look like a matching cutwork and pleated dupatta that was draped around her right shoulder and left hand.

Celebrity stylist, Ami Patel accessorised the look with a dual layered emerald and diamond necklace with matching dangler earrings and a stack of ethnic bracelets to go.

Hair stylist, Madhav Trehan styled Suhana's tresses into a super feminine half tied wave look adorned with dainty white floral hair accessories. Makeup artist, Gaayatri Dhawan added the perfect strokes of glam to Suhana's pretty face with a flawless base, fluffy brows, a wash of gold eyeshadow on her eyelids, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, bronzer laden face, and a deep rose lip colour to add the perfect colour to Suhana's pout along with a red bindi.

Suhana Khan channels modern day desi princess in this ivory and gold Torani lehenga.

Also Read: Suhana Khan's Stylish Golden Dress Rivals The Sunset Hour