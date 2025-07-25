Suhana Khan Paints New York City Green In A Ruched Loewe Waterfall Dress

Suhana Khan has been creating quite a stir amidst the people of the internet yet again. This time it is for recently being caught on camera at the same event as her rumoured boyfriend, Agastya Nanda. According to a social media post by businessman Vedant Mahajan, both Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan were spotted attending an MVM event in New York City during which they were spotted striking a pose with Canadian rapper popular for the track Jalebi Baby, Tesher. But we couldn't help but keep our eyes off Suhana Khan at star studded event.

Suhana Khan was seen dressed in a body hugging sans sleeves dress from the shelves of Loewe for the occasion that accentuated her curves and featured a graceful ruching around the waist that was detailed with a silver cylindrical brooch. Waist downwards it graduated into a high low style waterfall hemline with oodles of volume.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/vedantmahajan10

Suhana accessorised the look with a chunky Chanel handbag with gold hardware and a pair of mini gold hoops. She had worn her hair into an effortless layered open look and sported a beaming and bronzed makeup moment with feathered brows, mascara filled lashes, and a my lips but better hued lip gloss that tied the look together.

Suhana Khan's Loewe waterfall dress gets a green signal from the fashion police.

