Suhana Khan's Sun-Kissed Glam Is Complete With Fluttery Lashes And Berry Lips

Suhana Khan makes sure to prove that she is not just Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter, but also a certified star and diva in her own right.
actress was out and about in Mumbai to spend a chill Friday with her friends by her side, wherein she never forgot to wear a signature piece from her brother, Aryan Khan's luxury street wear label D'yavol x while aceing her natural beauty game like there is no tomorrow.
Also Read: With Dewy Glam And Pink Lips, Suhana Khan's Beauty Game Looks Perfect In Bali
Suhana Khan dished out a winning beauty moment while spending a chill Friday afternoon with her friends, wherein she wore a D'yavol x rugged grey tank top paired with a pair of classic blue jeans and a Christian Dior black leather belt with a gold CD buckle closure.
But it was Suhana's glam game that was the star of the show featuring her beaming foundation mixed with bronzing drops, feathered brows, a wash of shimmery bronzer on her eyelids, lots of mascara for a fanned out lashes effect, a wash of berry blush on the apples of her contoured cheeks that was topped off with a champagne gold highlighter. Suhana wrapped up the look with a muted berry lip colour that added the perfect finishing touch to her look.
Suhana Khan's sun-kissed glam ticks all the beauty boxes right.
Also Read: Suhana Khan Is The Perfect Wedding Guest In An Ivory Organza Lehenga With Gold Embellishments
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world