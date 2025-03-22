Suhana Khan's Sun-Kissed Glam Is Complete With Fluttery Lashes And Berry Lips

Suhana Khan makes sure to prove that she is not just Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter, but also a certified star and diva in her own right.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/suhanakhan2

actress was out and about in Mumbai to spend a chill Friday with her friends by her side, wherein she never forgot to wear a signature piece from her brother, Aryan Khan's luxury street wear label D'yavol x while aceing her natural beauty game like there is no tomorrow.

Suhana Khan dished out a winning beauty moment while spending a chill Friday afternoon with her friends, wherein she wore a D'yavol x rugged grey tank top paired with a pair of classic blue jeans and a Christian Dior black leather belt with a gold CD buckle closure.

But it was Suhana's glam game that was the star of the show featuring her beaming foundation mixed with bronzing drops, feathered brows, a wash of shimmery bronzer on her eyelids, lots of mascara for a fanned out lashes effect, a wash of berry blush on the apples of her contoured cheeks that was topped off with a champagne gold highlighter. Suhana wrapped up the look with a muted berry lip colour that added the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Suhana Khan's sun-kissed glam ticks all the beauty boxes right.

