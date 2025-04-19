Suhana Khan's Nude Glam And Winged Serve Lady-Like Glam Goals

Suhana Khan has quite a reputation for making heads turn each time she steps out in the Bay while slaying a rather gorgeous glam avatar. The Archies actress stayed true to her fashionista and glam girl repute this time around as well and delivered a makeup look to die for. The 24-year-old star had her pretty bright yellow tweed dress to her rescue that gave her a very demure, very mindful vibe. But what caught our eyes was her glam game of the day.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/suhanakhan2

Suhana Khan made jaws drop as she dolled up in a super glam retro inspired avatar that feature a beaming ad bronzed base achieved with a mix of foundation and bronzing drops. Celebrity makeup artist, Shraddha Naik topped it with feathered brows that framed her face to perfection and completed her eye makeup look with a signature black winged eyeliner and loads of mascara coated lashes for a dramatic eyelash look. A warm bronzer, rose hued blush and champagne highlight added life back to her pretty face. Finally, Suhana painted her lips in the perfect nude colour with a flesh toned lip liner and a matching satin textured lip colour.

If Suhana's makeup game was on point, then how could her hair stay far behind? Her tresses were styled into a retro era actresses' inspired voluminous half-tied look with a puff and centre-parted fringes that framed her visage on both sides. This was done courtesy of celebrity hair stylist, Madhav Trehan.

Suhana Khan and her feminine chic makeup are a match made in beauty heaven.

