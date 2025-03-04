With Dewy Glam And Pink Lips, Suhana Khan's Beauty Game Looks Perfect In Bali

It is safe to say that Suhana Khan has championed the art of dewy glam.

Whether she is attending an event or travelling, she never fails to impress us with her beauty game. Currently in Bali, the actress takes her vacation glam to a new level with her glowy makeup look.

Suhana Khan posted an array of pictures from her Bali escapade and we are taking notes. In the picture, Suhana can be seen giving us a breathtaking view of Bali and the frame got even prettier with her beautiful dewy glow. She is already dishing out notes for summer with her latest look.

The actress embraced a natural, dewy glam that came with a minimal base topped with flushed cheeks. She opted for a creamy, glossy pink lip look that enhanced her overall look. Decent highlighter and wispy lashes were a fitting choice to complete her breezy look. She left her tresses loose to round off her attire.

Take cues from Suhana Khan and her beauty game for your next vacation.