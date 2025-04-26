Ananya Panday To Suhana Khan: Gen Z Celebrities Dazzle In Pastel Trend And How

As summer approaches, our wardrobe makes a sophisticated transformation to tackle the scorching heat. While there are some warm-weather staples that are sure to make their comeback in summer, one particular colour trend that has become a crowd pleaser- pastels.

Even though the pastel trend is not new, their outsized presence in the summer runaways has made them a crowd favourite yet again, especially amongst gen-z celebs. New-age actresses like Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are embracing the soft palette like no other.

Here's a peek into their summer closet:

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi looked stunning in a sophisticated strapless Vivienne Westwood dress at a Mumbai event. The thigh-high slit skirt in soft mint-green with a corseted top which had a sweetheart neckline made her look like a diva. And the hint of sparkle added more grace to it. With a contoured makeup look, which was contoured to perfection.

She kept the accessories minimal with studs and a pair of strappy heels. Her loose wavy hair accentuated the overall look.

2. Suhana Khan

Suhana wore a stunning powder blue lehenga by Rahul Mishra. A perfect amalgam of floral and hand-embroidered flamingo design, this was ideal for a wedding. She accessorised it with a light pink mesh dupatta. She wore a choker neckpiece as an accessory and opted for a dewy, delicate makeup look that complemented her look to the T.

3. Ananya Panday

For Kesari Chapter 2 promotions, Ananya rocked a delicate blue kurta pyjama set. With floral embroidery all over, the outfit encapsulated the true spirit of pastel summer.

4. Palak Tiwari

Palak stunned in pastel printed maxi dress. The strappy dress featured vibrant peacock motifs in the hem elevating the outfit. The star kid tied her hair in a messy bun and wore tiny, elegant earrings to complete the look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ CvhXF7QtDtt/?utm_source=ig_ web_copy_link

Through the fashion choices of these young fashionistas, we can see that pastel is the colour of the season.