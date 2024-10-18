Suhana Khan Or Avantika Vandanapu, Who Wore The Falguni Shane Gold <i>Saree</i> The Best?

It is that time of the year again, when all the light and glitter comes out in full swing as the festival of lights inches closer each day. This time, one more firework has lit up the All That Glitters Diwali Ball held annually in New York City. Big Girls Don't Cry actress Avantika Vandanapu made an appearance draped in a Falguni Shane Peacock gold saree. This very saree drape was slayed by Suhana Khan for Diwali 2023.

Avantika Vandanapu wrapped herself in the see-through net saree with gold thread work that featured parallel lines of sequin on the palla and a waterfall white gold and silver sequin design on the pleats. She teamed it with a matching embroidered blouse having a plunging neckline and champagne beadwork on the short sleeves. Avantika added further sparkle to her look with a dainty champagne necklace and matching drop earrings to go. She rounded off the look beautifully with centre parted open sleek tresses, her signature nude bronzed makeup and a black bindi.

Suhana Khan on the other hand, had draped the white gold nine yard wonder with a gold thread work palla and pleats along with a matching blouse with short sleeves and a plunging sweetheart neckline. Suhana kept the accessories minimal with a pair of maximalist solitaire earrings that added all the glitter that her Diwali outfit needed. On the hair and makeup front, she styled her streaked tresses in centre parted waves and a rose-toned makeup look completed it with a sparkling silver bindi.

It was a sartorial double whammy for Diwali as Avantika Vandanapu created her own magic draping the same Falguni Shane Peacock gold saree, which was worn to perfection last year by Suhana Khan.

