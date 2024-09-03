Alia Bhatt Becomes Iconic Beauty Brand L'Oreal's Newest Global Ambassador

Alia Bhatt is on the global path with her new collaboration

For us, it may be a regular Tuesday but for Alia Bhatt, it's just another of adding a new feather to her hat. The global superstardom she carries with her aura indeed is taking her to heights. Recently, the actress was announced as the global ambassador for L'Oreal. She will be joining the ranks of global ambassadors at L'Oreal such as Aishwarya Rai and Eva Longoria among others. The brand posted the announcement on Instagram and wrote, "Empowered, Inspired, Unstoppable. We are thrilled to welcome Alia Bhatt as the new global ambassador of L'Oreal Paris." The actress is indeed a woman of many talents. After a successful run as the first Indian ambassador for Gucci, her new collaboration with L'Oreal will further strengthen her global recognition. The Heart of Stone actress is going places. Should we expect her presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2025? We'll just have to wait till next year to find out.

Only a handful of Indian celebrities have achieved international recognition at unprecedented levels. Alia Bhatt is on a similar path. After her debut in 2023, Alia Bhatt continued to wow onlookers alike at the Met Gala 2024 in a breathtaking Sabyasachi saree. A masterpiece in itself, her look was the perfect interpretation of the theme. With her head-turning style, the actress made sure to leave a mark on the global stage.

Alia Bhatt's ambassadorship with Gucci was another global collaboration that got her on the international radar. In May 2023, the actress was announced as the first-ever Indian ambassador for the luxury brand. She shared the announcement and wrote, " I'm honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together."

Alia Bhatt, what next?

