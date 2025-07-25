When Alia Bhatt Opened Up About Her Postpartum Weight Loss Journey: "I Didn't Put Any Pressure on Myself"

Bollywood celebrities often lose or gain weight for either a role or just to stay fit. One celebrity who has always been vocal about her fitness is Alia Bhatt. From shedding the extra kilos before entering Bollywood to losing weight after giving birth to her daughter Raha in November 2022, the actor has been open about her weight loss journey.

How Did Alia Bhatt Lose Her Postpartum Weight?

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor is known for her stellar performances in movies, but she is also a fitness aficionado who loves keeping herself fit. While many people believed that Alia Bhatt opted for unnatural methods to lose weight, the actor said that was not the case.

She Relied On Natural Methods For Weight Loss

"My job is a visual medium, so I do need to present myself in a certain way, sometimes also for continuity. Even so, I wasn't hard on myself because I was so proud of what my body had done when I delivered Raha. I know everyone believes that I lost weight unnaturally, but the truth is that I can't even get my wisdom tooth extracted at the moment since I'm breastfeeding and can't be given anaesthesia," Alia Bhatt told Vogue in a 2023 interview.

Many believed that, which is why the Raazi actor decided to document her fitness journey on social media. " I didn't put any pressure on myself. The doctors advised me to only push harder in my workouts post 12 weeks, and I did that."

Breastfeeding Helped

Alia Bhatt credits breastfeeding for weight loss. A study published in the Current Opinion in Clinical Nutrition & Metabolic Care found that breastfeeding can help women in postpartum weight loss. She avoided crash diets to protect her baby's nutrition while breastfeeding.

Made Small Changes

Alia Bhatt's doctor suggested that she should work out six days a week and eat clean after 12 months of having Raya. She told Vogue that she started with 15-minute walks and breathing exercises in the first two weeks postpartum. By 12 weeks, she gradually resumed regular workouts - walking, Pilates, yoga, light cardio, and strength training.

She also ate nutrient-rich food and practised portion control. Her diet included fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins - and even gond ke laddus, courtesy of her mother-in-law and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor.

No Scale Obsession

When a person tries to lose weight, they become obsessed with what the weighing scale says, but that shouldn't be the case. Alia Bhatt avoided obsessively checking her weight, opting to weigh herself just once every two weeks. Her goal was not to "snap back" quickly but to heal holistically.

Prioritised Mental Well-Being

Alia Bhatt also spoke against snapback culture, urging new moms to be kind to themselves and let their bodies recover at their own pace.

"People need to understand that putting on weight during pregnancy is not a result of eating too much; it's because you're making life inside you, and that life needs that extra weight. It has to be in sync with your BMI, of course, and you should consult a professional if you have questions, but you're supposed to put on a certain amount of weight. It's completely okay!" Alia Bhatt shared this advice for all new mothers out there.

From Alia Bhatt's weight loss journey, it is evident that the actor took a holistic approach to fitness and did not rely on fad diets to lose weight.