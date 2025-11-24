Why Raj Kapoor's Iconic Mumbai Bungalow Deonar Cottage Was Sold

The Kapoor family recently gave fans a glimpse into their lives with the Netflix special Dining With The Kapoors. The show takes viewers on a nostalgic journey, revisiting the life and legacy of the legendary Raj Kapoor.

The family also recalled fond memories of the late actor's Deonar Cottage in Chembur East. They sold the ancestral property to Godrej Properties in 2019.

Why Was Raj Kapoor's Iconic Deonar Cottage Sold?

In the show, Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain revealed the reason behind selling Deonar Cottage. She shared that her mother, Krishna Kapoor, had wisely advised her children not to become overly attached to the “bricks and walls” after she was gone.

Krishna understood that the house would become overwhelming to manage due to its size, maintenance needs and emotional weight. She had even suggested selling the sprawling property during her lifetime to prevent it from falling into disrepair.

According to Hindustan Times, the Kapoor family sold Deonar Cottage to Godrej Properties for Rs 100 crore. The acquisition adjoins RK Films and Studios, spread across 2.2 acres. Godrej had acquired the studio in May 2019 for around Rs 180–200 crore, with the agreement being signed by family members, including Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ritu Nanda and the grandchildren Nitasha and Nikhil Nanda.

Randhir Kapoor Shared The Importance Of Deonar Cottage For The Kapoor Family

In Dining With The Kapoors, Randhir Kapoor expressed the emotional weight of parting with the property. “This property has been of great emotional and historical significance to our family," he said.

The original Deonar Cottage has now paved the way for Godrej RKS, a luxury residential project featuring premium apartments with 3 and 4 BHK units priced between Rs 8–15 crore.

Dining With The Kapoors brings together the Kapoor family for a heartwarming celebration of Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. The special features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Aadar Jain.

Directed by Smriti Mundhra and created by Armaan Jain, the one-hour special offers a rare glimpse into the lives of Bollywood royalty.