Sara Tendulkar Drops Delightful Double Fashion Looks From Brother Arjun And Saaniya's Mehendi

Amid the star-studded celebrations around Arjun Tendulkar's wedding, it was Sara Tendulkar who delivered a quietly striking fashion moment, rooted not in excess but in thoughtful, traditional styling.

Sharing glimpses from the festivities on Instagram with the caption "miscellaneous masti", Sara offered a peek into her wardrobe for the celebrations, and it is safe to say, each look did its job without trying too hard.

A Nod To Maharashtrian Tradition

For one of the key ceremonies, Sara leaned into a classic Maharashtrian aesthetic, choosing a rich blue saree adorned with gold floral appliqué work. The standout element, however, was the nath, the traditional Maharashtrian nose ring that instantly added cultural depth and character to the look.

Her hair was parted at the centre and pulled back into a sleek bun, allowing the jewellery to take focus rather than compete for attention. A gold necklace completed the ensemble, tying in seamlessly with the warm tones of the embellishments against the cool blue drape.

What made the look land so well was its restraint. Nothing felt overworked. The clean hair, traditional jewellery and minimal fuss allowed each element to breathe, resulting in a timeless, festive aesthetic.

In a subtle twinning moment, Anjali Tendulkar was also seen in a blue saree, albeit in a brighter turquoise tone, adding a coordinated yet effortless visual harmony to the celebrations.

A Playful Mehendi Moment

If the saree look was about tradition, Sara's mehendi outfit leaned into colour and playfulness. She was seen in a vibrant, multi-coloured ethnic ensemble that captured the mood of the ceremony, easy, celebratory and full of movement.

The look felt younger, lighter, and in sync with the spirit of a mehendi function, proving her ability to switch between classic and contemporary without losing her personal style.

A Grand Celebration

The carousel also featured moments from across the festivities, including appearances by the bride, Saaniya Chandhok, who opted for a pink ensemble with gold detailing for one of the functions.

Arjun tied the knot with Saaniya in Mumbai on March 5, 2026, in a wedding that brought together a mix of cricketers, politicians, business figures and Bollywood names. In a refreshing move that stood out amid modern bridal trends, Saaniya chose a traditional red saree for the ceremony, steering away from the more predictable lehenga route while still keeping things contemporary.