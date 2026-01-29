Margot Robbie Stuns In Elizabeth Taylor's Rs 74 Crore Taj Mahal Diamond Necklace, All About Its India Connect

Margot Robbie has been channelling her glam looks on the red carpet for the promotions of her upcoming film Wuthering Heights, also featuring Jacob Elordi.

On Wednesday, January 28, the actress attended the movie's world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, making heads turn in a breathtaking Schiaparelli couture gown.

But what truly stole the spotlight was Margot Robbie's one-of-a-kind necklace.

What Makes The Necklace So Special

The 35-year-old embraced her vintage charm, wearing Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor's historic heart-shaped Taj Mahal diamond necklace, set in a gold and ruby Cartier chain. The price of the exquisite piece of jewellery is $8 million (Approx 74 Crore), according to a report by the People.

Margot Robbie's thoughtful jewellery selection was an ode to Old Hollywood epics and over-the-top love affairs. The necklace, given as a gift to Elizabeth Taylor by her fifth husband, legendary actor Richard Burton, 54 years ago on her 40th birthday.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton met on the sets of the 1962 film Cleopatra in Rome. Both were married to different people at the time, and their love story made headlines worldwide.

The Real Story About The Diamond

The heart-shaped table-cut diamond bears a Parsi inscription reading “Love is Everlasting,” with Nur Jahan's name also carved into it. The gem is believed to have been given by Nur Jahan's husband, Mughal Emperor Shah Jahangir, and later passed down to their son, Shah Jahan.

According to jewellery experts and scholars, Shah Jahan presented the jewellery to his wife, Mumtaz. Due to its deep association with the Mughals, the necklace is also known as the Taj Mahal Diamond.

Fast forward to 1971, French luxury brand Cartier acquired the Taj Mahal Diamond, accented with red gemstones and table-cut diamonds, mounted in jade and suspended from a traditional Indian silk cord.

In 1972 this pendant was gifted to Elizabeth Taylor from her husband Richard Burton on her 40th birthday. Photo: Instagram

Cartier's renowned in-house designer Alfred Durante created a woven gold and ruby necklace that mirrored the shape of the cord. The chain is punctuated with rondelles, while a slide helps adjust the accessory's entire length. The tassels at the back add an extra dose of opulence.

In 1972, Cartier president Michael Thomas presented the necklace to Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor during their layover at Kennedy Airport's International Hotel. The jet-setting pair was taking a break, and Burton had asked to see gift ideas for Valentine's Day or Taylor's upcoming 40th birthday on February 27. Thomas later remembered Taylor exclaiming, "I love this-tell me more about it."

Burton clearly noted her enthusiasm but held off on buying it right away. Instead, he surprised her with it as a highlight of her 40th birthday celebration during a lavish Budapest weekend, while he was on set for Bluebeard.

Event photos captured guests eagerly examining the sparkling piece around Taylor's neck as she lifted it for them to admire. Margot Robbie echoed that vibe tonight, wearing it as a choker with the tassel draping down her back, fielding questions from admirers. Her choice weaves fresh connections into the necklace's legendary romance, enriching its place in jewelry lore.

Meanwhile, Wuthering Heights releases in theatres on February 13.