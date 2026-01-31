6 Killed, 3 Injured After Truck Rams 2 Autorickshaws In UP's Agra

Six people were killed and three injured when a container truck collided head-on with two autorickshaws in the Khandauli police station area of Agra on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the victims, all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, were returning from a pilgrimage to the Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri. After getting off their train at the Agra Cantonment railway station, they were on their way home in the autorickshaws when the accident occurred.

Police said the speeding container truck first hit one of the autorickshaws and then the other. The collision was so severe that both autorickshaws were badly damaged and there were screams of panic at the scene. Police sent the injured to a nearby hospital in ambulances.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh said autorickshaw driver Shahid (40) and passengers Ranveer (65), Braj Mohan (53), Lakhmi Chand (70), Billo Mistri (53) and Udayveer (64) were killed on the spot.

Three injured persons are undergoing treatment, he added.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The truck driver has been detained and the vehicle seized, Singh said.

