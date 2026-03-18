In Big Relief For Fliers, Centre Says No Selection Fee On 60% Seats

In a major relief for fliers, the government has asked airline operators to ensure that at least 60 per cent of seats on any flight are free. This comes after many air passengers flagged hidden costs such as seat charges and accused airline operators of exploiting customers.

The crackdown on seat charges is part of a set of passenger-focused norms brought in by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. Through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the ministry has also told airlines to seat passengers travelling on the same PNR together, preferably in adjacent seats. This is a long-standing concern for families and group travellers, often leading to heated exchanges before take-off.

The regulator has also stressed the need to protect passenger rights in cases of delays, cancellations and denial of boarding, and asked airlines to prominently display these rights on their websites, mobile apps, booking platforms and airport counters.

The airlines have also been asked to adopt clear and transparent policies for the carriage of sports equipment, musical instruments and pets. This move is aimed at addressing frequent passenger complaints over inconsistent rules and high charges. These policies, the regulator has said, must align with safety and operational requirements but be communicated in a passenger-friendly manner. Airlines have also been asked to communicate passenger rights in regional languages to improve accessibility.