After Paresh Rawal's <i>Taj Story</i> Poster Controversy, Makers Say Film Doesn't Claim A Shiv Temple Exists Within Taj Mahal

The motion poster of Paresh Rawal's upcoming film The Taj Story was shared on social media on Monday. In an X post, the actor shared the motion poster which depicted a Lord Shiva idol emerging from the dome of the Taj Mahal.

The motion poster was met with heavy criticism on social media, with many accusing the makers of raking up past controversial claims that the monument built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan was constructed on the site of an older Hindu temple.

Paresh Rawal soon deleted the post and shared a disclaimer from the makers of The Taj Story, saying the film "doesn't deal with any religious issue" and only focuses on "historical facts".

The screenshot of the now-deleted motion poster of The Taj Story.

Paresh Rawal Issues Statement

Following the public outrage over the film's poster, Paresh Rawal took to X to address the ongoing trolling.

The post read, "Disclaimer. The makers of the film The Taj Story clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion. Thank You, Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd."

The initial announcement post shared by Paresh Rawal read, "What if everything you've been taught is a lie? The truth isn't just hidden; it's being judged. Unveil the facts with #TheTajStory on 31st October in cinemas near you."

Online Outrage Over The Poster Of The Film

The Internet reacted strongly against the motion poster, which led to Paresh Rawal removing the announcement post and issuing a public statement.

One user wrote, "Is this a joke? Now the joker of Indian cinema is releasing a trailer showing God Shiva emerging from the Taj Mahal. A country that claims to be the fourth-largest economy is so indulged in propaganda and fantasy that even propaganda would feel ashamed. #TheTajStory."

Another person added, "I'm deeply concerned about the current direction our country is taking. It's disheartening to see efforts to create division between Hindus and Muslims for the sake of vote bank politics. This isn't progress - it's a step backwards. #TheTajStory."

One Internet user commented, "Another propaganda movie built on a conspiracy theory that's been debunked countless times. Why can't Sanghis accept real history? Bitter or sweet, history is history."

Have a look at a few of the reactions here:

Is this a Joke??

Now the joker of Indian Cinema is releasing a trailer showing God Shiva emerging out of the Taj Mahal.



A country which claims to be the 4th Largest Economy is so much indulged in propaganda and fantasy that even Propaganda will feel ashamed.#TheTajStory pic.twitter.com/7QSJla7VX8 — D (@Deb_livnletliv) September 29, 2025

I'm deeply concerned about the current direction our country is taking. It's disheartening to see efforts to create division between Hindus and Muslims for the sake of vote bank politics. This isn't progress — it's a step backward. #TheTajStory https://t.co/p0FpvQR023 — SOUMEN KISKU (@kisku_soumen) September 30, 2025

About The Taj Story

The teaser of The Taj Story was released by writer and director Tushar Amrish Goel back in August. It is touted as a hard-hitting social drama.

The teaser showed Paresh Rawal arguing about the intellectual removal of an entire community, which sets the foundation of the film's plot. It is positioned as both a historical drama and a social commentary on facts.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on October 31, 2025.

In A Nutshell

The motion poster of Paresh Rawal's upcoming film The Taj Story has received severe backlash on social media. The poster, which shows an idol of Lord Shiva emerging from the dome of the Taj Mahal, has not been well received online. The veteran actor has issued a statement addressing the ongoing controversy.

