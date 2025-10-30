"Not A Super-Censor Board": Delhi High Court Rejects Pleas Against Paresh Rawal's <i>Taj Story</i>

Paresh Rawal's upcoming film The Taj Story has been embroiled in controversies over the past few weeks.

A BJP leader from Ayodhya filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with the I&B Ministry and the CBFC, seeking a ban on The Taj Story, claiming that it is based on the subject of a petition he filed in the high court back in 2022.

Another petition, filed by advocate Shakeel Abbas, contended that the film, scheduled for nationwide release on October 31, is "totally based on fabricated facts" and "a step to create communal disturbance among different communities in India".

The Hearing

A hearing of both the pleas took place earlier today, where the Delhi High Court refused to entertain two petitions challenging the certification given to The Taj Story.

As the petitioners sought to withdraw their petitions, the court granted them liberty to approach the Central Government, invoking its revisional jurisdiction under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act.

The pleas had been filed by Chetna Gautam and Shakeel Abbas, both lawyers by profession. They claimed the film carries fabrications of facts and propagates a "communal propaganda."

When the petitioner requested the court to direct the CBFC to at least change the disclaimer, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela orally asked, "Are we a super censor board?"

The petitioner, however, maintained that the court has ample powers.

To this, the Chief Justice said, "Try to understand our limitations. We are not super censor boards...The difficulty in such matters is that many times parties and counsels get charged. Avoid that. You have to make our case within the framework of the Act. Please point out any violations of the principles. There is a complete statutory remedy available to you under the Act; you must know that."

Petition Filed By Advocate Shakeel Abbas

"The film's teaser and promotional posters show a depiction of the Taj Mahal dome being lifted to reveal a figure of Lord Shiva emerging therefrom. These elements have generated considerable public debate and concern about communal harmony and the veracity of historical claims," the petition stated.

The petitioner has arrayed the Union of India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film's producers, Swarnim Global Services Pvt Ltd, producer CA Suresh Jha, director Tushar Amrish Goel, writer Saurabh M Pandey, Zee Music Company, and actor Paresh Rawal as respondents.

"The respondents are trying to mislead the exact history by spreading misinformation about the Taj Mahal. However, the CBFC and other authorities have not taken any action against the said film," the plea alleged.

The film, according to the petition, "purports to challenge the conventional narrative regarding the origins of the Taj Mahal" and promotes "speculative or debunked theories" associated with the late historian PN Oak.

"When such claims are presented in mass media, especially film, they carry the potential to mislead the public and erode faith in scholarly standards," the petition stated.

Invoking Article 51A(f) of the Constitution - which enjoins citizens to preserve India's composite culture - the PIL urged the Delhi High Court to direct the CBFC to review its certification and impose disclaimers or restrictions to prevent communal disharmony.

The plea also warned that the movie's release "may lead to public unrest or disturbance in Agra and beyond" and that "speculative portrayals" of the UNESCO World Heritage monument could harm tourism and public order.

The PIL prayed that the film's makers be directed to add a prominent disclaimer stating that The Taj Story is "a contested narrative and not a definitive historical account," and that authorities ensure no communal incidents arise following its release.

PIL Filed By BJP Leader

The petition, in which he sought the formation of a committee involving the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clarify the status of the 17th-century monument, was dismissed by the high court in May 2022.

In his complaint to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Monday, Singh said, "I filed a PIL for opening the 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal. My objective was solely to ensure transparency and verification of historical facts. I have come to know that the movie The Taj Story is based on the subject of my petition."

He also claimed that the film's posters, promotional material, and storyline make references to the judicial subject and the petition in a "misleading" manner without obtaining permission from him.

"This is a violation of my intellectual and legal rights. The commercial use of a judicial matter is also inappropriate," Singh said.

"The screening of such a film may not only affect the judicial process but also create unnecessary tension in social and religious sentiments," he added, demanding an immediate stay on the censor process and public release of The Taj Story.

The film's script and storyline should be examined to determine whether it has used the contents of his petition or any other intellectual work without consent, Singh said.

The BJP leader also said that until the inquiry is complete, the film's promotion and screening should be prohibited.

Paresh Rawal's Reaction To The PIL

Paresh Rawal shared that the film consciously steers clear of any inflammatory content.

"There's even a dialogue in the film where a character says, 'Brother, it's you journalists who make everything about Hindu and Muslim. There's no Hindu-Muslim conflict here. This is about shared history," the actor said.

Reacting to the PIL filed against The Taj Story, Paresh Rawal clarified, "That PIL wasn't filed to stop the film. They just wanted the judiciary to watch it once. But the film already has a CBFC certificate. Even the judiciary understands all this; they're not foolish. We never intended to create any Hindu-Muslim controversy. Would anyone invest so much money just to create communal trouble? You can cause a riot for far less!"

About The Taj Story

Tense courtroom exchanges between Paresh Rawal and Zakir Hussain dominated the trailer of The Taj Story. The filmmakers described it as a project that delves into the balance between belief and documented history.

The Taj Story features Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, Namit Das, and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles.

The film's music is composed by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dev Nath. Backed by Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd and CA Suresh Jha, with Vikas Radhesham as creative producer, the film positions itself as a "cinematic debate," blending courtroom drama with larger historical and social commentary.

It is set for a nationwide theatrical release on October 31, 2025.

