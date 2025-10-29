Petition Filed Against Paresh Rawal's <i>The Taj Story</i> In Delhi High Court For Distortion Of History

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking safeguards against the release of the upcoming film The Taj Story, alleging that it distorts historical facts and could disturb communal harmony.

The petition, filed by advocate Shakeel Abbas, contended that the film, scheduled for nationwide release on October 31, is "totally based on fabricated facts" and "a step to create communal disturbance among different communities in India".

"The film's teaser and promotional posters show a depiction of the Taj Mahal dome being lifted to reveal a figure of Lord Shiva emerging therefrom. These elements have generated considerable public debate and concern about communal harmony and the veracity of historical claims," the petition stated.

The petitioner has arrayed the Union of India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film's producers, Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd., producer C.A. Suresh Jha, director Tushar Amrish Goel, writer Saurabh M. Pandey, Zee Music Company, and actor Paresh Rawal as respondents.

"The respondents are trying to mislead the exact history by spreading misinformation about the Taj Mahal. However, the CBFC and other authorities have not taken any action against the said film," the plea alleged.

The film, according to the petition, "purports to challenge the conventional narrative regarding the origins of the Taj Mahal" and promotes "speculative or debunked theories" associated with late historian P.N. Oak.

"When such claims are presented in mass media, especially film, they carry the potential to mislead the public and erode faith in scholarly standards," the petition stated.

Invoking Article 51A(f) of the Constitution — which enjoins citizens to preserve India's composite culture — the PIL urged the Delhi High Court to direct the CBFC to review its certification and impose disclaimers or restrictions to prevent communal disharmony.

The plea also warned that the movie's release "may lead to public unrest or disturbance in Agra and beyond", and that "speculative portrayals" of the UNESCO World Heritage monument could harm tourism and public order.

The PIL has prayed that the film's makers be directed to add a prominent disclaimer stating that The Taj Story is "a contested narrative and not a definitive historical account", and that the authorities ensure no communal incidents arise following its release.

