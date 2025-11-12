Aryan Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls Him Her 'Number One' In Heartfelt Birthday Post

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday, and social media was abuzz with warm wishes from friends, family, and fans.

Among those who made headlines was his rumoured girlfriend, model and actress Larissa Bonesi, who shared a heartfelt message for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Larissa penned a sweet and emotional message for Aryan, calling him her "number one."

Her note read, "Happiest birthday to the ONE and ONLY!! You deserve the universe +1. May you accomplish all that you desire. I'm extremely proud of you, and forever cheering for your success and happiness! You are the BEST! You are the N° 1!"

The message quickly caught fans' attention as Aryan reshared her post on his own Instagram Story.

Suhana Khan And Ananya Panday's Warm Wishes

Aryan's sister, Suhana Khan, also celebrated her brother's birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Sharing a sweet throwback picture of the two, she wrote, "Happy Birthday. Love you the most," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Close friend Ananya Panday joined in the celebrations by posting a cheerful group photo featuring Aryan, Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor. Her caption read, "Smileeee, it's your birthday."

Birthday Wishes From 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' Stars

Actor Raghav Juyal shared a fun behind-the-scenes video featuring him and Aryan joyfully riding an ATV bike on set. Captioning the clip, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Brother, You are number 1."

Meanwhile, Lakshya shared a heartfelt post with an unseen candid picture from the sets, writing, "Happiest birthday Bhai (red heart emoji). Wishing you the happiest birthday, brother. So proud of everything you've built and the incredible vision you have brought to life with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. You have created something real, fearless, and full of heart -- and I am genuinely grateful to be a part of this journey with you. Wishing you more power, inspiration, and magic ahead."

Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, featuring a talented ensemble cast including Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Aanya Singh, Mona Singh, and Rajat Bedi.

