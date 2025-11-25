International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh Misses Out On Best Actor Award For <i>Amar Singh Chamkila</i>

Diljit Dosanjh has missed out on the Best Performance by an Actor award at the International Emmy Awards 2025, which is currently underway in New York City. The award went to Spanish actor Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto.

Diljit Dosanjh had secured a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor category at the International Emmy Awards 2025. He was competing with David Mitchell (Ludwig), Oriol Pla (Yo, Adicto), and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude) for the coveted honour.

Notably, Amar Singh Chamkila had also earned a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category but did not win. The award went to Lost Boys & Fairies, produced by Duck Soup Films.

For the big night, Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh walked the red carpet. Diljit wore a glittery jacket over a white shirt and channeled his desi charm with a black turban.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the life of Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila, who became an overnight sensation back in the day.

The singer's graphic lyrics and bold use of language made him popular among women whose sexual desires were suppressed by societal pressures during that time.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, with Parineeti Chopra as his second wife, Amarjot.

Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali with other dignitaries

The film's music was composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. It premiered in Mumbai on April 8, 2024, and released on Netflix on April 12, 2024. The film received critical acclaim, with many calling it a return to form for Imtiaz Ali.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh is at his very best as Chamkila. That, as his fans will vouch, should be enough to make the film a treat. But there is more to Amar Singh Chamkila, including Parineeti Chopra and Anuraag Arora's modulated interpretations and Imtiaz Ali's grasp of the material. Amar Singh Chamkila is a transfixing viewing experience. Its music is the biggest draw, but every little bit in the rest of the film is just as rewarding.”