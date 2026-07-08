Video: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Calls Out Online Abuse After Trolls Wished Death Upon Her 3-Year-Old Son

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has opened up about the online abuse her family has allegedly been facing, revealing that a social media user wished death upon her three-year-old son.

In a seven-minute video shared on X, Chinmayi said she has endured online harassment for years because of her views. However, she claimed the abuse became far more disturbing when trolls began targeting her young children.

Chinmayi Says Trolls Pushed Rahul Ravindran To Quit X

In the video, Chinmayi alleged that one user not only wished death upon her son but also encouraged others to join in.

"Rahul's tolerance, however, hit a breaking point the moment he saw this particular tweet, which said he is going to pray for the death of my son. And he was calling more people to his bhajana mandali to wish for the death of my son. This was only because they were not able to control their emotions or their anger," she claimed.

She further said Rahul became a target because of his opinions on gender-related issues.

"One cannot take a few stray cases of murder that women have been doing on men as a gender oppression or a gender related case. And yes, all hell broke loose, and the continuous abuse and assault on our children started. So he decided to delete the app. I'm still here," she added.

Chinmayi Shares Screenshots Of Abusive Messages

The singer also spoke about rape culture, misogyny, sexual harassment, and online hate in the video. She alleged that abusive behaviour has become increasingly common in certain online spaces and said the recent incident crossed every limit.

Ending the video, Chinmayi reacted strongly to those she alleged had targeted her children, Sharvas and Driptah.

"If you ever abuse my children, I'm going to wish nothing but horror, a very long life, and a horrific life at that," she said before signing off.

On Wednesday, Chinmayi also shared screenshots on X showing some of the messages she claimed had been sent to her family.

"Some Telugu Social media users have been wishing death on my kids because they are 'Anti Feminist' and hate women (with a voice) in general. My husband left Twitter a few days ago after he got a tweet from a male(?) or a female (?) who said "Let's all pray together that Rahul's son must die," she wrote.

She added, "We have twins - 3 years old. A boy and a girl. Because I keep calling this out and they get support from MRAs and incels, propaganda continues for hate on my children for which I WILL Respond in the same tone. People like this, people who support people like this need to be deleted here. Someone who harbors this amount of violence against children is no less than a sociopath and I dont wish them healing. I wish they delete."

Earlier, Rahul Ravindran had decided to delete X from his phone after receiving disturbing messages and death threats aimed at his children during the ongoing controversy surrounding his film, The Girlfriend.

The filmmaker said a hateful post left him so worried that he no longer wanted to stay on the platform, despite using it regularly to follow sports.

The online outrage grew after some users connected The Girlfriend to the Pune murder case involving Ketan Agarwal, even though Rahul later clarified that his film has nothing to do with the incident.

ALSO READ: The Girlfriend Director Deletes X After His Kids Get Death Threats: 'Kept Filling Up With Rage'