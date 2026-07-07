Ravi Mohan Takes Back Decision To Quit Acting Amid Divorce Battle With Aarti: 'Won't Betray My Fans'

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has changed his mind about stepping away from films, months after announcing that he would take a break from acting until his divorce proceedings were over.

Speaking at the JFW Achievers Awards, the actor admitted that his earlier decision was driven by emotion, apologised to his fans and the film fraternity, and confirmed that he is ready to return to cinema.

Ravi Mohan Says Emotions Influenced His Decision

Addressing the audience at the awards ceremony, Ravi reflected on his long association with the film industry and acknowledged that his announcement had disappointed many people.

"I am turning 46 this year. Twenty-three divided by two, half of my life has been spent in cinema. It's a pity that a small mistake of mine has hurt you all so much. Personal life and professional life are both 50-50 for me, but the emotions in personal life became a bit more," he said.

"I was a bit emotional, but everyone in the industry came up to me and said, 'We'll accept anything you say. But you must never say you're not part of cinema again.' I apologise to all of them," he said.

Promising that he would return to acting, Ravi added, "I also won't betray my fans anymore. I'll definitely come back. Your happiness, your kindness, your generosity... I plan to return as Ponniyin Selvan or Karathey Babu. To all those who gave me this confidence, I bow my head in gratitude."

Ravi Mohan Reflects On Mental Health Conversation

Looking back at the emotional press conference he held in May, Ravi said one positive outcome was that it encouraged conversations around mental health.

"I think something good came out of this. Many have started talking about mental health. Many who could relate contacted me, which makes me happy. If I am standing in front of you today, smiling happily, it is only because of my fans. With your blessings, my new life continues," he said.

Ravi Mohan has been in the spotlight in recent months over his separation from his wife, Aarti Ravi and his subsequent breakup with singer-healer Keneeshaa Francis.

Ravi Mohan's Emotional Press Conference

"Enough is enough. I refrained from opening up all these days. Now, the time has come. People think Ravi Mohan aka Jayam Ravi is a soft person. I have been that way, but not anymore," he said while speaking to the media.

Quoting a Tamil proverb, Ravi said, "Saadhu Miranda Kaadu Kolladhu" (it is hard to bear the anger of a soft-natured person).

He added, "There are people trying to test my patience. My message to them is, this is my office. Face me if you can."

The actor then broke down in tears as he announced, "Until my divorce comes through, I will not act."

Speaking about the struggles he faced in his marriage, Ravi Mohan made a shocking revelation about self-harm during his press conference. Without naming anyone directly, Ravi also spoke about not being able to meet his children. "They are not letting me meet my sons. My sons are being assisted by bodyguards. I entered marriage against the will of my parents. I am paying the price now for doing that. In fact, I slit my wrists and still showed up at the shoot the next day. That has been my commitment," he said.

"But now I cannot focus on being creative. People, in the name of feminism, are taking undue advantage. I have done films on feminism. And I have been raised well by my parents," he added.

The actor also mentioned a "three-letter-named" female actor during the interaction. "The idle actor has no business preaching feminism. After wrecking families, what business does she have talking about feminism in public forums?" he said.

Ravi was accompanied by his brother-in-law, Prasad, during the press conference. Speaking about him, the actor said, "Prasad went through so much in that family just like I did. He detached himself from the family first, while I tried to keep my marriage together for the sake of my sons. I can gather a dozen such pieces of evidence. I will leave it here."

ALSO READ: Ravi Mohan Breaks Down After Split From Keneeshaa, Announces Break From Acting: 'I Slit My Wrists'