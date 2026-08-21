Legendary Actor Sowcar Janaki Dies At 94 In Chennai Hospital

Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki (94) died this afternoon at 1:59 PM in hospital, according to a press note from her family that was shared by the PRO. She had been hospitalised for failing health due to old age and was in the ICU at a Chennai hospital.

Born Sankaramanchi Janaki in 1931, she was christened Sowcar Janaki when she started acting in films. She has worked in over 400 films since her debut in the Telugu film Shavukaru directed by LV Prasad. This film earned her the title 'Sowcar' Janaki.

She then made her Tamil debut with Valayapathi in 1952 and soon established herself as a leading actor in Tamil cinema. At a time when female actors were often confined to conventional roles, Sowcar Janaki built a reputation for her ability to excel in versatile, different characters. She acted with all the top heroes of the time as leading lady. However, Sowcar Janaki knew how to successfully transition out of the leading lady roles to character roles where she still made a mark.

Her film career spanned over seven decades, which saw her appear in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. Her last film was in 2023, which was the Telugu film Anni Manchi Sakunamule. The legendary actress also appeared in more than 300 stage shows and numerous television shows as well.

Sowcar Janaki's contribution to Indian cinema was recognised with several honours, including the Kalaimamani and, in 2022, the Padma Shri bestowed by the Government of India.

With her death, Indian cinema has lost a performer whose career evolved along with the evolution of the South Indian film industry.