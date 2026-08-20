'<i>Dhokha Diya Toh Bheekh Mangega</i>': When Govinda Recalled His Mother's Warning About Sunita Ahuja

An old interview of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja has resurfaced on YouTube and is now going viral. In the interview, Govinda spoke about his mother's bond with Sunita and the advice she gave him about his wife.

Govinda said, "Unhone mujhe bola ki agar tune isse dhokha diya toh tu bheekh mangega."

Govinda also spoke about how much his mother loved Sunita.

"My mom used to call her the Laxmi of our house, and it is true as well because since the day she entered my house and my life, we have never looked back," he said.

The old interview has resurfaced at a time when Govinda and Sunita's marriage has once again been in the spotlight.

Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda

Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn her divorce case against Govinda.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told NDTV, "But once it reaches the courts, the whole world knows. Did the world need to know? There was no need. Family matters should stay within the family. Many things get resolved after sitting and talking things through. If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?"

"Govinda currently has no reaction. All of this just happened minutes ago. There is no reaction at all. May God grant everyone good sense, and may everyone act wisely. That is all that matters. I speak well for everyone - for Govinda, for Sunita, for the children, for all," concluded Shashi Sinha.

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been swirling online since last February.

Speculation about Govinda and Sunita's relationship troubles gained momentum after Sunita Ahuja shared personal details in a few recent interviews.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The duo kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.

ALSO READ: "Gaali Mat Do": Poonam Pandey Extends Support To Govinda Amid His Public Spat With Wife Sunita Ahuja