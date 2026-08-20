'Really Irritating': Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i> Song Promo Draws Flak Over Malayalam Pronunciation

The anticipation surrounding Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2 is extremely high. The film is a sequel to Jailer, which was released in 2023, and is set to hit screens in October.



A 32-second promo of the song Ala Bolelo, featuring Rajinikanth and Shamna Kasim, was recently released. The full song will be released on August 21. While the lyrics contain several Malayalam words, a section of netizens appears unhappy with the pronunciation. Take a look at the promo here:

The music for Jailer 2 has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Arunraja Kamaraj has penned the lyrics along with Niranjana Raman, Aparna Harikumar, and Deepthi Suresh. The promo features Shamna Kasim grooving in a traditional kasavu saree and ends with a brief glimpse of Rajinikanth.

Reacting to the Malayalam pronunciation in the song, one user wrote, "Dear Tamils, please don't include Malayalam in your songs or dialogues unless it's pronounced correctly. Mispronouncing words, especially the 'la' sounds, can be really irritating to Malayalis and may feel disrespectful to our language. This is NOT Malayalam." Another commented, "Hire a lyricist and singer who know Malayalam."



However, the promo received a lot of love from the audience as well.

Talking about Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the film has been directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar. It has been produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film will hit the screens on October 15, 2026.



Also Read: Why Vijay Sethupathi Said No To Every Cameo Except Rajinikanth's Jailer 2