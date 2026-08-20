Rajinikanth And Ram Pothineni To Clash In <i>Dharman</i>? Here's What We Know

Ram Pothineni may soon surprise fans with a never-before-seen avatar in Tamil cinema. The actor has been reportedly finalised to play the antagonist in Rajinikanth-starrer Dharman. The role was reportedly offered to Dhruv Vikram first, but after he turned it down, the makers approached Ram.

If the reports are true, the Ashwath Marimuthu directorial will give Ram a fresh chance to show a side of his acting that audiences have not seen before. The movie is reportedly based on a conflict between a father-in-law and son-in-law. Ram and Rajinkanth's face-off may well develop into one of the highlights of the movie.

According to IndiaGlitz reports, the second shooting schedule of Dharman has already started in Chennai. While Rajinikanth has been part of the shoot since the beginning, Ram Pothineni has joined the cast now.

Kamal Haasan is producing the film, which also features Simran and Raashii Khanna in key roles. The project also marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with director Ashwath Marimuthu and Ram.

Apart from Dharman, Rajinikanth has several other projects lined up. He will return as Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The superstar is also expected to be part of another exciting project with Kamal Haasan.

While Ram Pothineni has joined Rajinikanth in Dharman, the actor is also preparing for another big change in his career. He is set to make his directorial debut with a film, tentatively titled RaPo23. The project is expected to be a thriller, featuring Riteish Deshmukh as the villain.