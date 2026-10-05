<i>Avengers Endgame</i> Overtakes <i>Avatar</i> As The Highest Grossing Film Of All Time With Encore Re-Release

Avengers: Endgame has once again become the highest-grossing movie in box office history, overtaking Avatar following its latest theatrical re-release.

What's Happening

The 2019 Marvel blockbuster has now earned $2.925 billion worldwide, narrowly moving ahead of James Cameron's Avatar, which has collected $2.923 billion globally following five theatrical re-releases.

The two films have traded the top spot several times over the years, with their respective returns to cinemas helping them stay in contention for the all-time box office record.

Avatar originally held the title for nearly a decade. The film became the highest-grossing movie of all time following its 2009 release and retained the position until Avengers: Endgame surpassed it in 2019 during its original theatrical run.

However, the record changed hands again in 2021 when Avatar returned to theatres ahead of the release of its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The re-release pushed the film back above Endgame on the worldwide box office charts.

Now, five years later, Marvel's superhero epic has reclaimed the record. With Disney's latest theatrical re-release adding to its worldwide earnings, Avengers: Endgame has edged past Avatar once again.

Background

Avatar spent a decade as the biggest release ever until Avengers: Endgame overtook the record in 2019 during its initial run on the big screen. Endgame dropped to No. 2 on all-time charts in 2021 when Avatar returned to theatres in advance of 2021's Avatar: The Way of Water. Five years later, and Earth's Mightiest Heroes have triumphed over the Na'vi again.

