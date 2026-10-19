Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan To Tiger Shroff: Security Cover Of Bollywood Celebrities

Following the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, the police have tightened security outside the actor's residence.

Several Bollywood celebrities have been provided with security cover by the state or central governments following threats or an assessment of their security needs. While some actors have Y+ category security, others receive local police protection or private security depending on specific threat assessments.

From Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut and Amitabh Bachchan, here is a look at the security arrangements for Bollywood celebrities.

1. Salman Khan

Security category: Y+

In November 2022, the Maharashtra government upgraded Salman Khan's security to the Y+ category following threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

His security arrangement includes around 11 to 12 Mumbai Police personnel, including four armed commandos who accompany him at all times. It also includes a specially trained constable skilled in handling advanced weapons.

In October 2024, his security was reinforced following the murder of Baba Siddique.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Security category: Y+

In October 2023, Shah Rukh Khan's security was upgraded to the Y-plus category.

The actor had reportedly sought security cover from the Maharashtra government after receiving death threats over the song 'Besharam Rang' from his blockbuster film 'Pathaan'. He reportedly bears the cost of his security.

3. Kangana Ranaut

Security category: Y+

In September 2020, the central government upgraded Kangana Ranaut's security to the Y-plus category.

The decision came after the actor compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), triggering angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders. This was followed by Sanjay Raut warning her against returning to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh.

4. Amitabh Bachchan

Security category: X

Amitabh Bachchan has X-category security cover. The arrangement includes two security personnel assigned in shifts, including one personal security officer (PSO).

5. Akshay Kumar

Security category: X

Akshay Kumar has X-category security cover.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the cost of the protection is borne by the celebrities themselves.

6. Anupam Kher

Security category: X

Anupam Kher was granted X-category security following a threat assessment after receiving threats following the release of his film 'The Kashmir Files'.

7. Aamir Khan

Security arrangement: Local police protection or private security.

Aamir Khan receives customised local police protection or private security during specific threat assessments.

In July 2026, security outside his Pali Hill residence in Bandra West was temporarily stepped up by the local police following unverified threat calls and social media audio clips linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

8. Vivek Agnihotri

Security category: Y

In March 2022, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was granted Y-category security by the central government.

The decision came amid an increased threat perception following the release of his film 'The Kashmir Files'.

9. Tiger Shroff

Security arrangement: Increased police presence.

Following a shooting incident targeting Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu, Mumbai Police tightened security and deployed personnel outside his residence.

10. Rohit Shetty

Security arrangement: Increased police presence.

Following a gunfire incident near Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence, local police and crime branch units stepped up patrolling and security measures in the area.

Many other actors also enjoy general security from the Mumbai Police.

A state committee routinely evaluates the risk level for film personalities and can upgrade, downgrade or withdraw police bodyguards depending on its assessment.

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