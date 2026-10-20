4 More People, Including 2 Women, Arrested In Tiger Shroff Shooting Case

The probe into the conspiracy behind the attack on actor Tiger Shroff reached the national capital on Tuesday, with the Delhi Police Special Cell arresting four people, including two women, who had allegedly played a vital role in arranging and transporting weapons that were used by the three shooters.

Police arrested Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita and handed them over to the Mumbai Police.

Kunal and Sumit allegedly arranged the weapons, and Radha and Babita went to Mumbai's Dadar and gave the guns to the three men.

Shroff, the son of actor Jackie Shroff, had gone to play football in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday evening. As his BMW car bisected the fans milling at the gate of the compound to get a glimpse of the action star, two men opened fire on the vehicle from the front. They fired 6-7 rounds of bullets. One of the two attackers was just inches from the actor and was pointing directly at him. Luckily, when he squeezed the trigger, his gun jammed, leaving Shroff unharmed. The actor's driver and a bystander were injured in the attack.

Earlier this week, the shooters -- Hrithik alias Roshan (22) from Bihar and Rehan (18) and Phool Singh (18) from Haryana -- were arrested in Rajasthan's Kota as they planned to flee to Nepal. The three men reportedly have links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has taken responsibility for the attack on the actor because of his proximity to actor Salman Khan, whom the gang has been attempting to target over a blackbuck poaching case.