Shraddha Dubey, Lucknow Influencer Accused Of Killing Lover, Arrested

Influencer Shraddha Dubey had been shifting her location to throw the police off her trail since she was accused of murdering her boyfriend last week. Her successful attempts to evade arrest forced the police to announce a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to her arrest. The law has finally caught up with her.

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested influencer Shraddha Dubey from Nagpur for allegedly murdering her boyfriend, Shiva Sharma. The businessman had fallen to his death from Dubey's flat in the UP capital, and his family accused her of killing him.

According to the police, the accused and her sister Rashmi Dubey, a co-accused, along with their driver, Danish, had escaped to Nepal from Lucknow. From there, she went back to Nepal and then to Agra via Rae Bareli and finally to Nagpur. They were planning to escape again before they were arrested.

The Special Task Force of the UP Police, along with the Nagpur police, found her, the co-accused and their driver in the city.

Also read: "It Was Suicide": UP Influencer Accused Of Killing Boyfriend Releases Video

"In the above case, a reward of Rs 50,000 each was announced for the missing accused Shraddha Dubey, driver Danish, and Rashmi Dubey. Today, on 20.10.2026, a joint team of Lucknow Police and UP STF, with the assistance of Nagpur Police, arrested the three above-mentioned accused from Nagpur. The arrested accused are being brought to Lucknow after completing the necessary legal proceedings as per the rules," the police said in a statement.

Sharma owned several restaurants in Lucknow. After his death, his mother accused the two sisters of blackmail and murder.

Dubey was on the run but shared several videos on social media claiming innocence.

In one of these videos, she claimed Sharma had died by suicide.

"I have known this individual (Shiva Sharma) for only four months; for about two to two-and-a-half of those months, we were friends. He never visited my home. He only started coming over in the last two months-and surely, things couldn't have deteriorated so drastically in such a short time that we would harbour such intentions toward one another. His mother has made false accusations because she never liked me," she said in the video.

Also read: Influencer Accused Of Killing Lover Threatens To Die By Suicide In New Video

"All the allegations are baseless. Just because someone claims we committed murder doesn't mean we did. It was a suicide; I witnessed him jump from the fourth floor of my building. If the CCTV footage from my building is retrieved, it will clearly prove my innocence," she added.

She also alleged that Sharma was under a debt of Rs 20 lakh and had spoken about ending his life if he couldn't repay the money.