Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Saves Elderly Man's Life With CPR In Lucknow

A police officer's quick action can make a difference in an emergency. In Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, a police constable saved the life of an elderly man who collapsed on the road after experiencing severe chest pain. The Lucknow Police shared a video of the incident and praised the officer for his timely response.

The incident took place at Mahanagar crossing in Lucknow, where an elderly man fell on the road after suffering severe chest pain.

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Constable Sandeep Yadav, who is posted at Rahimnagar police outpost, quickly stepped in to help. He provided cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the man and arranged for an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

The police described the incident with the message that when a person's life is in danger, the police uniform can become a lifeline.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba honoured Sandeep Yadav with a certificate of appreciation for his actions. The recognition highlighted the constable's sense of duty, quick decision-making and use of knowledge gained through training.

Lucknow Police shared the incident as an example of how timely action and proper training can help save a person's life.