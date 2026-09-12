She Ran Away With Lover, Husband Tracked Her Down And Got Them Married

In an unusual turn of events, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow helped his wife marry her former lover after she left her marital home and refused to return to him.

The woman, who had been married to a PRD jawan for around a year, reportedly left her home four days ago and went to Hardoi with her former lover. After the family filed a missing person complaint, police traced her location and found her with the man.

The couple were brought back and a discussion was held in the presence of their families. The woman reportedly told the police and her family that she did not want to continue living with her husband and wanted to be with her former lover.

The woman and her lover had reportedly studied at the same school and were in a relationship before her marriage. According to the family, she had married the PRD jawan due to family pressure but remained in contact with her former boyfriend.

The husband eventually decided not to force her to stay with him and agreed to respect her decision.

Following the necessary formalities and with the consent of both sides, the woman and her former lover were married at a local temple as per Hindu rituals. The couple exchanged garlands and took seven rounds around the sacred fire.

The PRD jawan then reportedly sent his wife off with her former lover.

The woman and the man are both residents of the Malihabad area, according to the report. Their story has since become a talking point in the area, with the husband's decision to respect his wife's choice also drawing attention.

With Inputs From Vivek Shahi