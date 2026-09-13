Video: Passenger Lets Exhausted Cab Driver Sleep And Drives From Noida To Lucknow Himself

A routine cab ride from Noida to Lucknow took an unexpected turn when a passenger decided to take over the wheel after realising that his driver was too tired to continue. The passenger, Shivam Mishra, who is also known as David on Instagram, had booked a cab for the long journey. However, he noticed that the driver had already been driving since the previous day and was exhausted. Rather than asking him to keep going, Mishra chose to drive the cab himself and let the driver rest in the back seat.

A video shared by Mishra on Instagram shows him behind the wheel while the exhausted driver sleeps in the back. Mishra's brother can also be seen sitting beside him as they continue their journey towards Lucknow.

In the video, Mishra explains that he did not feel it was right to get angry with the driver or expect him to continue driving despite being tired. He said, "I mean, in a situation like this, there's no point getting angry and saying, ‘I booked the cab, so you have to drive me all the way. Keep driving.' Instead, I just decided to take it as an adventure and enjoy the journey. So yeah, I'm on my way to Lucknow now, driving on the Noida-Lucknow highway."

Mishra summed up the unusual experience in the caption of his post, saying he never expected his cab ride to turn into such an adventure.

Watch the video here:

The video has since attracted attention on social media, with several users praising Mishra for allowing the exhausted driver to rest instead of pressuring him to continue driving. Many users described his decision as considerate and sensible, particularly given the safety risks of driving while severely fatigued.

One user wrote, 'Such a nice gesture brother salute."

Another commented, "Lesson is to be kind with others. God bless you!"

A third said, "You are a gold....Bro....keep shining."