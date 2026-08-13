Man Assaults, Shows Obscene Video To Woman Cab Driver In Gurugram, Arrested

Gurugram police arrested an accused based on a woman cab driver's complaint that he deliberately turned his mobile phone screen, which was showing an obscene video, towards her and then misbehaved and assaulted her when she objected to it, police said on Thursday.

Police said the woman, who drives vehicles for a tourist company, also captured the moment on her mobile phone, uploaded the video to social media, and it has gone viral.

According to police, a case was registered at Police Station DLF Sector-29.

"On Wednesday, while she had parked her vehicle for charging, another driver parked his vehicle alongside hers for charging. The driver was sitting in his vehicle and playing an obscene video on his mobile phone, deliberately turning the screen towards her. When she protested, the driver abused and misbehaved towards her," police said.

Police identified the accused as Arjun Kamawat, a resident of Village Parsa, District Madhubani, Bihar, who currently resides in Nathupur, DLF Phase-3, Gurugram.

"We are questioning him. Legal proceedings in the case will follow the law. The investigation is underway," said the Gurugram police spokesperson.

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