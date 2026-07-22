Cab Driver Takes A Detour, Rapes Cabin Crew Member Enroute Hyderabad Airport

A 23-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman cabin crew member after diverting his vehicle to a secluded location in Telangana.

The woman was travelling to Hyderabad airport when the cab driver allegedly took a detour and stopped at an isolated location in Shamshabad, about 3 km from the airport.

According to the police, the incident took place on the afternoon of Monday when the woman was travelling to the airport in a cab. During the journey, the driver allegedly diverted the vehicle from the route and stopped near the under-construction school.

Police said the driver parked the cab on the roadside after claiming he needed to use a restroom. He then allegedly returned to the rear seat of the vehicle and sexually assaulted the woman.

Following the victim's complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Acting on specific information, officers arrested the accused on Tuesday morning.

The accused has been identified as Errapogu Prashanth Kumar, a resident of Ranga Reddy district.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing the offence. After completing the mandatory medical examination, he was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway.